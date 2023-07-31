Sarah Palin to Newsmax: House Must Act on Archer Testimony

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin told Newsmax that the importance of whistleblower Devon Archer's testimony about the Bidens will be superseded by lawmakers' response.

Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, appeared Monday before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session.

Sources close to the whistleblower said Archer will tell Congress that on at least two dozen occasions, Hunter Biden had then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone at his meetings with foreign potential business partners, including from Ukraine and Romania, implying Joe Biden's alleged involvement in his son's deals.

"The real game changer will be any kind of commitment from Congress, from those who hold the strings of what happens next in terms of holding anybody accountable," Palin told co-host Bianca de la Garza on "John Bachman Now."

"When there's action taken that shows that people are serious about this and that there are consequences for the misdeeds that I believe are going to be very, very apparent, very clear.

"The game changer is going to be what happens after this testimony. Where's the commitment to hold those accountable."

Palin was asked about Joe Biden on Friday joking about getting impeached while touting falling inflation and "Bidenomics."

"I think any reasonable and responsible American is beyond patient when it comes to the flippant comments and the flippant attitudes coming from the Biden family and from those in his circle of influence because we know that there is corruption, there is misdeeds," Palin told de la Garza.

"The FBI has had Hunter's laptop for four years now and sat on it with clear evidence of criminality, Hunter's. And then we have his father, Joe, saying he has nothing to do with, say, the unethical business practices of Hunter's. And yet, go to the tape. There's photos of President Biden with Hunter and those business partners."

After saying it has been "lie after lie" with the Bidens, Palin added that the president's reputation has been known since he was in the U.S. Senate.

"He's been known for the plagiarism, for the lies, for the exaggerations and yet the left and the media, they let him get away with it," Palin said.

The former Alaska governor, who was Sen. John McCain's running mate in 2008, also was asked about Biden and the first lady acknowledging their seventh grandchild, who was at the center of a paternity dispute between Hunter Biden and mother Lunden Roberts.

"They're missing out on their seventh grandchild not having the involvement that hopefully, henceforth, they will start having," Palin said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!