Sarah Palin to Newsmax: When Let Go, Fox Didn't Have Guts to Call

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Monday that Fox News "didn't have the guts" to call her after she was let go as a regular contributor in 2015.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the former vice presidential and recent congressional candidate reflected on her time at Fox News in the wake of top host Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure last week.

"Perhaps people would perceive me as biased when we speak of Fox because I got canned too," acknowledged Palin, who provided political commentary for the network between 2010 and 2015.

"When I was informed that I was no longer working for them — I wasn't even informed. They didn't even have the guts to call me," she shared. "They called my now ex-husband, and I thought that was really weird and weak."

Palin also stressed that it wasn't just Fox News to blame for adopting a leftward tilt, attributing the main problem to "these corporate, woke, disconnected elites who call the shots" in mainstream media.

However, she does not believe the Murdoch family's network will recover from parting ways with Tucker Carlson as it was able to in the past with prominent hosts like Bill O'Reilly and Megyn Kelly.

"Tucker was the anchor to that entire evening's line-up. And look at all of the shows nightly aired on Fox — they're all diminishing in terms of ratings," Palin explained, reiterating that "nope, I don't think that they're going to recover."

Her comments arrive as Fox News viewers have fled in droves to Newsmax since Carlson's firing, with Bolling's 8 p.m. program alone drawing 562,000 viewers last Tuesday compared to 146,000 a week before.

"Fox has been moving to embrace more of an establishment position," said Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy. "They want to renounce some of the Trumpisms and populist MAGA stuff that Tucker was echoing."

