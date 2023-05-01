×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah palin | contributor | fired | fox news | tucker carlson | newsmax

Sarah Palin to Newsmax: When Let Go, Fox Didn't Have Guts to Call

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 10:16 PM EDT

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Monday that Fox News "didn't have the guts" to call her after she was let go as a regular contributor in 2015.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the former vice presidential and recent congressional candidate reflected on her time at Fox News in the wake of top host Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure last week.

"Perhaps people would perceive me as biased when we speak of Fox because I got canned too," acknowledged Palin, who provided political commentary for the network between 2010 and 2015.

"When I was informed that I was no longer working for them — I wasn't even informed. They didn't even have the guts to call me," she shared. "They called my now ex-husband, and I thought that was really weird and weak."

Palin also stressed that it wasn't just Fox News to blame for adopting a leftward tilt, attributing the main problem to "these corporate, woke, disconnected elites who call the shots" in mainstream media.

However, she does not believe the Murdoch family's network will recover from parting ways with Tucker Carlson as it was able to in the past with prominent hosts like Bill O'Reilly and Megyn Kelly.

"Tucker was the anchor to that entire evening's line-up. And look at all of the shows nightly aired on Fox — they're all diminishing in terms of ratings," Palin explained, reiterating that "nope, I don't think that they're going to recover."

Her comments arrive as Fox News viewers have fled in droves to Newsmax since Carlson's firing, with Bolling's 8 p.m. program alone drawing 562,000 viewers last Tuesday compared to 146,000 a week before.

"Fox has been moving to embrace more of an establishment position," said Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy. "They want to renounce some of the Trumpisms and populist MAGA stuff that Tucker was echoing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Monday that Fox News "didn't have the guts" to call her after she was let go as a regular contributor in 2015.
sarah palin, contributor, fired, fox news, tucker carlson, newsmax
352
2023-16-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved