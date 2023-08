Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, appeared Monday on Newsmax to address comments she made when she mentioned "civil war," noting the only action she wishes to see is at the ballot box.

"Do you want a civil war," Palin rhetorically asked "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"We don't. I don't. You know how you take your country back? That's via the ballot box. I thought that could go unsaid because that's just the obvious."

