Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Christie Bashing Trump Shows Disloyalty

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax that Chris Christie, a 2024 Republican contender for president, showed tremendous "disloyalty" to former President Donald Trump.

Appearing Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Palin slammed the onetime New Jersey governor for going from supporting Trump to being one of his top adversaries.

"I think what he's doing is — it's payback time. He's angry at Trump, and he's trying to make a name for himself as a tough guy," said Palin, herself a Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2008.

"It wasn't that long ago that Chris Christie and I, together, were on stage with Donald Trump," she continued. "I remember Chris Christie touting him as walking on water. So it doesn't bode well for someone's character when they can be this disloyal."

The change begs the question, Palin contended, whether he was "lying then" or is "lying now."

Christie has made criticizing Trump a centerpiece of his 2024 run, recently announcing that he would "have a hard time considering any pardon" if the former president is convicted in the Mar-a-Lago case.

A FiveThirtyEight average shows Christie standing at 2.9% of the vote for the 2024 primary, behind Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at 3.2%, former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 4.2%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 4.6%.

Meanwhile, Trump led the pack at 49.7%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%, and former Vice President Mike Pence at 7.4%.

