×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah palin | chris christie | donald trump | 2024

Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Christie Bashing Trump Shows Disloyalty

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax that Chris Christie, a 2024 Republican contender for president, showed tremendous "disloyalty" to former President Donald Trump.

Appearing Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Palin slammed the onetime New Jersey governor for going from supporting Trump to being one of his top adversaries.

"I think what he's doing is — it's payback time. He's angry at Trump, and he's trying to make a name for himself as a tough guy," said Palin, herself a Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2008.

"It wasn't that long ago that Chris Christie and I, together, were on stage with Donald Trump," she continued. "I remember Chris Christie touting him as walking on water. So it doesn't bode well for someone's character when they can be this disloyal."

The change begs the question, Palin contended, whether he was "lying then" or is "lying now."

Christie has made criticizing Trump a centerpiece of his 2024 run, recently announcing that he would "have a hard time considering any pardon" if the former president is convicted in the Mar-a-Lago case.

A FiveThirtyEight average shows Christie standing at 2.9% of the vote for the 2024 primary, behind Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at 3.2%, former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 4.2%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 4.6%.

Meanwhile, Trump led the pack at 49.7%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%, and former Vice President Mike Pence at 7.4%.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax that Chris Christie, a 2024 Republican contender for president, showed tremendous "disloyalty" to former President Donald Trump.
sarah palin, chris christie, donald trump, 2024
282
2023-12-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved