Palin to Newsmax: Dems Will Ditch Biden, Bring in 'Savior'

Democrats will at the last moment replace President Joe Biden in the presidential race in order to take away as an issue the widespread corruption allegations against him and his family and give the new candidate an aura of being a "savior," former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Palin shared this theory in the context of her reaction to the latest revelations and investigations into the various trips Hunter Biden took with his father on official government planes.

The former Alaska governor asked what "has taken so long" to probe the details of these activities, since she contended that everyone saw in news reports over the years that Hunter Biden was riding around with his dad, who was then vice president, on Air Force Two and would allegedly come back from these trips with deals that would enrich his "corrupt family."

Palin said the reason further details are being exposed now "is actually a strategy of the left" to get the public so angry at all the corruption of Joe Biden and his family that "at the last minute, they are going to have Biden bail. He won't be the nominee. They are going to throw someone else in that will be the [Democratic] Messiah, their new savior, and that will take away so many of the arguments that the right has from the left during this campaign."

Palin also commented on the pseudonyms that it was discovered that Joe Biden has been using, saying "it is hard to believe that the head of the executive branch would pull such a thing."

She said, "The worst thing about it is that he used these false names for nefarious reasons. It wasn't to protect his own privacy of his kids," contending instead that "it was ultimately to enrich himself and the Biden family.

