Tags: santorum | trump | house | epstein files

Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Democrats Using Epstein Vote to Distract

Sunday, 16 November 2025 11:10 AM EST

Former Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax on Sunday that he expects the House to move forward with a vote to release all documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case, arguing Democrats are using the issue to distract from their lack of policy proposals.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is planning a vote Tuesday on releasing the material, despite concerns that some documents remain sealed by federal judges, and Santorum, a senior policy analyst for Newsmax, said on "Sunday Report" that he expects the measure to pass. 

"The Democrats believe this is really important for them to continue to deflect away from the fact that they have nothing really else to offer the American people," Santorum said.

"So criticizing Donald Trump or somehow implicating Donald Trump and keeping this controversy alive is a good distraction for them," he added. 

The House Democrats also believe that releasing the documents will let them continue raising questions about Trump, even though judges, not politicians, are controlling what remains under seal.

"The problem is you have judges who are sealing documents and saying that you cannot release them," he said. "It's not the politicians who are holding on to these documents; it's the judges to protect the women, not for any other reason."

He added that Democrats are already preparing to claim the president is withholding information once judges block the release of certain materials.

Santorum also noted that he believes Democrats and not Trump or any major Republicans are implicated in the case.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2025-10-16
Sunday, 16 November 2025 11:10 AM
