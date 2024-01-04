×
×
Tags: sanctuary city | sanctuary state | new jersey | jeff van drew | democrats | illegals | immigration

Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: N.J. Should Nix Sanctuary Status

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 01:33 PM EST

New Jersey should "rescind sanctuary state status," Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Edison, New Jersey, Mayor Sam Joshi, a Democrat, said earlier this week that his township lacks "the financial or social resources to house immigrants" being sent from Texas.

"I'm glad some Democrats are speaking out about it, but actions mean a lot more than words," Van Drew told "National Report."

"New Jersey declared itself a sanctuary state via Gov. [Phil] Murphy. He said that he ran on it, and then he declared it, which gives all kinds of special status to illegals, which means [New Jersey] won't cooperate with the [federal officials] in New Jersey when they want to send them back the country of origin.

"Now that all sounded great and really cool to the ultra-leftist progressives, but now that it's affecting blue states and cities like New York City and New Jersey, it's not so great anymore."

New Jersey "should have never been a sanctuary state," Van Drew continued, adding he will be "calling for New Jersey to rescind and this governor to rescind sanctuary state status in New Jersey."

"I'm also calling for the United States Senate to pass" the Secure the Border Act of 2023, he continued, "the bill that we passed in the House of Representatives."

It aims to improve security on the border by creating new restrictions on asylum eligibility, along with other provisions.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 04 January 2024 01:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

