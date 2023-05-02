Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities Get What They Asked For

Democrats should not complain about southern states busing migrants to northern sanctuary cities because "they wanted these people," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Tuesday.

When asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who criticized Texas for busing migrants to northern cities, Paxton told "National Report" that New York "made themselves a sanctuary city in the Trump administration when they weren't worried about illegal immigration because Trump was stopping it, now that they're actually getting people, they're actually saying we don't want them."

Paxton was incredulous Adams would say, "'It's racist to send those people to us.'"

"That's insane for him to say that," Paxton continued. "They claimed that they wanted people to come, now that they're actually getting a small number relative to what we get every single day, suddenly that's a terrible thing, it shouldn't happen.

"But just remember, they're the ones that said they wanted these people."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim illegal immigration has dropped by more than 90% was also rebuked by Paxton as disingenuous.

"I don't know what world she's living in," Paxton said.

On the recent mass shooting in Texas that killed five people, allegedly committed by a man who had been deported four times previously, Paxton blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"They blame it on guns, and the reality is I'm blaming [it] on them," Paxton concluded.

