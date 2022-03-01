Rep. Reschenthaler: US Should Have Imposed Maximum Russia Sanctions Earlier

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax that from the jump, the Biden administration should have been imposing maximum sanctions against Russia as its leader, Vladimir Putin, lined the Ukrainian border with troops.

Appearing Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Reschenthaler said: ''What the Biden administration has done is bought Putin into a corner. I'm not making excuses for Putin. I'm just saying that now, Putin has to move forward with this war because he looks so weak on the international stage and at home with the oligarchs.''

''What we should have been doing early on ... is we should have had maximum sanctions, not the sanctions that the Biden administration put on now full of loopholes.''

Reschenthaler went on to warn that Putin ''has no other choice but to finish this war to the end.''

''We have not seen the worst that is yet to come,'' he added. ''This is going to escalate. The Russians will start to target civilians, and when they overtake Ukraine — I hope they don't — but if they do, you're going to see human rights violations and violations in a police state like we haven't seen since the Russians took over East Germany after World War II.''

