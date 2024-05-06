WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: samuel bykov | holocaust | israel | hamas

Holocaust Survivor to Newsmax: Keep Memory Alive

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 01:09 PM EDT

Memories must be kept alive of the 6 million people who were killed in the Holocaust, a survivor told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "National Report," Samuel Mitya Bykov, 84, told his story to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day. During World War II, Bykov and his family were sent to the Bogdanovka concentration camp in Ukraine, where 56,000 people were murdered in two weeks.

Bykov lost 29 family members in the Holocaust. He said the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel felt like the Holocaust.

"I couldn't imagine in this century the Holocaust is going to repeat again," Bykov said. "Everything was done in a manner of what the Germans did to the Jewish people during the Second World War."

Bykov said he works with people to tell his story and to keep the memory alive.

"We teach the younger generation about what we went through," Bykov said. "Never again. Never again. I hope this is not going to happen in the future."

