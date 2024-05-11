Holocaust Survivor to Newsmax: Biden's Ammo Threats Embolden Hamas

The Biden administration, by threatening to refuse ammunition to Israel for the assault on Rafah, is emboldening Hamas while hindering the Israel Defense Forces' push to eliminate the terror organization that launched the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on their country, Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann said in an interview with Newsmax Saturday.

"We have to understand that Israel is on the forefront of not only fighting for their own existence but if Israel will be destroyed, guess what? They are already in Europe and they are also claiming that they will come [to the U.S.]," Steigmann said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

Further, by censoring "only one group of people," the administration is emboldening Hamas to be "intransigent, to make, you know, unreasonable demands," said Steigmann. "How come that is OK?"

He further said he wants to know why the administration is not "condemning the brutality of Hamas" while also not demanding it release all of the hostages it took from Israel on Oct. 7, not only a few of them.

Steigmann also decried the "hatred" that is taking place with the protests and violence on the nation's college campuses, but said that comparing the protests and the Hamas violence with the Holocaust makes him "very unhappy."

"The Holocaust is something totally unique, different," he said. 'If we really want to compare the atrocities of what happened on Oct. 7, we have to compare it to ISIS."

However, he said he wants to know why the protesters were given a deadline, then arrested and let go.

"They are using freedom of speech," said Steigmann. "This is what they are doing, is inciting people. That is hate."

The protesters are using phrases like "from the river to the sea" and calling for "global intifada," he pointed out.

"This is freedom of speech?" asked Steigmann. "Yeah, well, that does not make sense."

