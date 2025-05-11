Sam and Braedon Sorbo to Newsmax: Mothers Play Key Role

Sam Sorbo and her son Braedon, celebrating Mother's Day Sunday on Newsmax, spoke about the important role moms play in the lives of their families.

"This is the woman who homeschooled me ever since I was 10 years old," Braedon Sorbo, also the son of actor Kevin Sorbo, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "We've gone through so many different things together, whether that be traveling the world and the country and speaking at different places. She's the person who pushed me to write my first and second books. I mean, without her, I'm not quite sure where I would be."

Sam Sorbo, the podcast host of "The Sam Sorbo Show" and wife of Kevin Sorbo, said her mission is to empower parents to educate their children themselves.

"I speak for the relationship that a mother can have with her son, which you see reflected here," she said. "We have a very, I would say a unique bond, and we're a team. We've emceed events together, we've spoken at events together, and it's really just an amazing journey. When you embrace the idea that as the parent, you are the leader in your child's life, you are the lead learner."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com