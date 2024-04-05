Sam Brown to Newsmax: Biden Hurting US, Israel Relationship

The foundation of the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and Israel started when President Joe Biden took office, said retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who is running against incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada's Republican primary.

"It's been no secret for years that Iran has viewed Israel as a nation that needed to be destroyed and that the U.S., by the way, is also an enemy of Iran; and yet Joe Biden has not treated them as such," Brown said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"We all just need to go back and remember under [former] President [Donald] Trump, not only was Iran on the ropes but we were seeing Israel normalize relationships within the Middle East. There was peace. There were no new wars," he added.

Biden on Thursday warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future U.S. support for Israel's war against Hamas depends on new steps to protect civilians and aid workers being implemented swiftly.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke on the phone for about 30 minutes mere days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza, which further complicated the leaders' increasingly strained relationship. It's the first time Biden has threatened to reconsider backing Israel's war efforts if the country doesn't permit the flow of considerably more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Brown said the relationship is failing because of Biden.

"This is directly tied to failed leadership of Joe Biden, of his secretary of state, our military posture, and the fact that we had legislation" that failed, he said. "The House passed a standalone bill to support Israel in the days following Oct. 7. And the Senate, which is led by the Democrats and Chuck Schumer, and even Jacky Rosen, who I'm running against here in Nevada, voted against it," he told Newsmax.

