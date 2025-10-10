Sam Antar to Newsmax: More Indictments Likely for Letitia James

Forensic accountant Sam Antar told Newsmax on Friday that his review of New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial disclosures revealed what he called glaring inconsistencies related to multiple properties she owns — including the Virginia property at the center of her indictment.

James was indicted Thursday on a bank fraud charge by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia. Antar told Newsmax's "Newsline" that the indictment is likely just the beginning for James.

"First of all, what they did was they indicted her on her [Norfolk, Virginia] property ... the Perrone Avenue property she purchased in 2020," Antar said.

Antar said that when he examined James' state filings, he found that "the property had no mortgage in 2020, 2021, and 2022. And all of a sudden in 2023, in the financial disclosures to New York State, two mortgages appear, exceeding the value of her property by 200%."

"So what I did was I went backwards and I pulled up the title report," he said. "What I found was the two mortgages she claimed on the property weren't in the property records. But the mortgage that she used to buy the property, which is the subject of the indictment, was not disclosed on the financial disclosures from 2020, when she purchased the property, to 2023."

Antar, who runs the blog White Collar Fraud and serves as an adviser to government law enforcement agencies, also said the mortgage documents he reviewed showed the property "was supposed to be her secondary residence, not an investment property."

"Now the feds have her tax returns you can look at," Antar continued. "It says that she showed income in 2020, and that she used it as a rental property, contrary to what she said to the bank. It was going to be a second home for her."

Antar said James' disclosures showed income on the property in 2020 but none in the following years.

"In her financial disclosures to New York State, she showed income on the property in 2020. However, she did not show any income on the property in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024," he said. "If the feds ... have her Schedule E for 2021 through 2024 and it shows income, she committed mail fraud on the state of New York because she did not disclose that income in financial filings and ethics filings with New York State."

Antar said he reached his conclusions after a forensic review of James' public disclosures and property records.

"I was examining her financial filings with New York State," he said. "And as any forensic accountant would do, I worked backwards. I worked backwards to property filings, and then I reported it to the feds, as any responsible forensic accountant would do."

He added that additional indictments could follow.

"Now there's two other properties that she's going to get indicted for too, which I believe," Antar said. "This is just an opening indictment. There's going to be a superseding indictment, including the property that you put up on the screen, Sterling Street [in Norfolk], where she misrepresented her occupancy; including the property in Brooklyn, where she said it was four units, but it was really five units."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com