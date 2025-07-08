Salvation Army Maj. to Newsmax: Flood Tragedy 'Personal,' Bringing Out 'Good in People'

Salvation Army Maj. Phil Swyers said on Newsmax Tuesday that the flash flood tragedy over the Fourth of July weekend has touched the Kerrville, Texas, branch of the charitable organization in a "personal" way and is bringing out the "good in people" as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

"The Salvation Army currently is providing spiritual and emotional care," Swyers told "Wake Up America." "We have six food trucks that are going around and feeding first responders. At one point, we had 1,000 first responders that have come from all over Texas to assist us. We've served over 28,000 drinks, 4,000 meals. We've provided 306 cleanup kits and 183 hygiene bags. We're a small town where people still know people, and we're in shock."

"We had two of our own employees at the Salvation Army whose houses came off their foundation, and they lost everything," he said. "So in the midst of serving so many, we too have this as personal for us because it's within our own family."

Despite the somberness of the past few days, Swyers said he has "also seen the good in people" as the state and nation rallies to support those who have lost their loved ones and homes.

"People are in lines dropping off items for us to distribute," he said. "People are providing monetary donations to help salvationarmy.org. We're a small Salvation Army comparatively to others, and we don't have the resources to provide all the help that is needed. So people who have given to us and are sharing from the goodness of their heart are the only reason that we're able to provide the emergency assistance."

Swyers added, "We recognize God has us in the palm of his hand, and we are so blessed. We count those blessings at night knowing that so many people have lost everything."

Asked what the Salvation Army needs to continue supporting the flood-ravaged central Texas area, Swyers said that the organization has been there "from the start, and we're here till the end."

"We had our canteen there before 6[:00] the morning of, and we plan to assist as these phases move into long-term recovery, where we will be providing monthly food boxes, helping with rent and utilities, helping people find new places, helping people restock their home," Swyers said. "I mean, it's all gone.

"So, we need donations to help salvationarmy.org and so that we can begin now this long-term recovery, which we're preparing for even now," he added.

