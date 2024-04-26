Jewish Yale Student to Newsmax: I'm Viewed as the Enemy

The Jewish editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press on Friday recounted a frightening attack on her by anti-Israel protesters at the school, saying demonstrators "viewed me as the enemy."

Sahar Tartak, a student at Yale, said she and "another very visibly Jewish friend" were quickly separated in the crowd of protesters who were "taunting me and confronting me, waving their flashlight in may face, creating a human blockade."

"These methods of holding arms ... is common to antisemitic protests on campus these days," she said. "And eventually one of them waved their flag in my face and then jabbed me with it in the eye, and I had to go to the hospital.

"I think it's just a testament to the fact that these protests are conducive to violence and their organizers create an environment of violence."

Tartak said the "most frightening part is that I recognize these kids from class and that I walk around with them in school and that they glare at me … in the halls."

"I'm just so shocked by the extent to which my peers accept and create a culture of violence calling … for there is only one solution — intifada revolution — creating a memorial to [Palestinian novelist and activist] Walid Daqqa, who is a terrorist that led a [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine] cell that mutilated and murdered a 19-year-old student."

An Israeli court sentenced Daqqa to life imprisonment in 1987 after convicting him of leading a group that abducted and killed Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam.

Tartak lamented Yale "has not come out swiftly in my favor."

"They haven't really called out antisemitism as a particular issue in this movement, and they need to," she said. "They need to say that calling for only one solution … is a call for the genocide, not just of the Jewish people, but of the Jewish students on this campus, globalized the intifada.

"All these things are caused [by] terror, and we've seen it live and in the flesh, and the school still can't call it out."

