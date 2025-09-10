Sage Steele to Newsmax: 'Heartbroken, Mad' Over Kirk Killing

Former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele expressed profound grief and outrage over the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken and mad."

Steele, who collaborated with Kirk on his podcast and at events such as AmFest2024, shared her personal admiration for Kirk while condemning the attack as a desperate tactic of the left. In fact, Steele, who said she is on her honeymoon, was preparing remarks for an event she was going to do with Kirk next week in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

"I always felt so honored to sit next to him because he made me better and he made me smarter. He made me think. He made my faith deeper because of the things he shared," Steele said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

She described the news as "shocking and devastating and disgusting," acknowledging she was struggling to process the loss. "I'm heartbroken and mad. Like I'm really, really mad."

Steele drew parallels between Kirk's assassination and recent violent incidents targeting conservative figures, referencing the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on then-candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and an alleged attempt on his life at Trump's golf course in Florida. She suggested the shooter's motives aligned with a broader pattern of political violence from the left.

"The left, and this shooter I'm sure, when they're losing, this is what they resort to," she stated, emphasizing that such acts are intended to intimidate conservatives into silence.

Steele's comments reflect her unapologetic stance on free speech and conservative values, which she has championed since leaving ESPN after a contentious exit she discussed on Newsmax in August 2024.

Her remarks underscored the growing tensions in America's political landscape, where she said violence is being used to suppress dissenting voices. Despite the loss, Steele's resolve appeared unshaken, urging others to stand firm against fear.

"What they want is for us to run away in fear. Which is tempting for a lot of people because this is as real as it gets. And if you didn't believe it before today, you do now," she said.

