Sage Steele to Newsmax: 'I Couldn't Be Quiet Anymore'

Exercising her right to free speech cost former ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele her dream job, but she told Newsmax on Tuesday she has no regrets for breaking liberal orthodoxy.

"I would never have dreamt of it ending this way," Steele said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after she settled a lawsuit with ESPN and severed ties with the company this month.

"I have zero regrets about anything, anything I said, anything that happened in the years leading up to my departure a week ago.

"When you're backed into a corner, you have to make some tough decisions."

Steele was forced to take the vaccine under Disney/ESPN's mandate, and she did comply, but the fact she could not talk about the forced compliance was ultimately the deal breaker, she told host Rob Schmitt.

"Everybody has a line, and you don't really know what your line is until it gets crossed," she continued. "And I knew after I was forced to do a shot that I didn't want to do – to keep my job – and then punished for having an opinion about the mandate, even though I complied.

"So at that point, I couldn't be quiet anymore, and obviously, they didn't like that."

And taking the vaccine not only did not stop her from getting COVID, but she "got it bad," very shortly after.

"I don't really care anymore, because at the end of the day, every company, every leader has decisions to make, and they made those decisions to enforce it," she said.

"But the ironic thing is that about three weeks after I took the shot to keep my job, I got COVID. I got it bad. I was upstairs in my room, like I couldn't move."

Steele decided speaking out against the corporate tyranny was worth the price of her job, something she had so desperately needed, she was willing to take an experimental vaccination – permitted under emergency-use authorization – she feared taking.

"For me it was the right decision at that moment to take it to keep my job," she said. "It made me sick.

"Part of me will never forgive myself for caving, but I have three college-age kids doing this on my own financially. I'm a single mom, and I didn't have a choice. I think that is what breaks my heart."

But her employer's biggest indiscretion was not the mandate. It was the stifling of her freedom of speech when Disney/ESPN allows other political speech that they apparently favor.

"I can give an opinion about this," she concluded. "I should be able to. Everyone else is giving a million opinions about a million different topics that are quite frankly more controversial and have zero to do with sports, as well.

"So I just wanted consistency, and that's where the issue lied."

