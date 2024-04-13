×
Tags: ryan zinke | war | middle east | israel | iran | hamas | hezbollah

Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Mideast Conflict No Longer 'Surrogate' War

Saturday, 13 April 2024 09:07 PM EDT

Following Iran's drone attacks on Israel early Sunday morning, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax that the conflict in the Middle East was no longer isolated to Israel.

Speaking on the attack, Zinke said, "It's no longer a surrogate war."

"Look," the congressman added, "whether it's Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthis, they are all drinking from the same well — that's Iran. And until we punch Iran in the face, then it's not going to stop."

Amid the Iranian drone strikes, President Joe Biden tweeted from his X account Saturday evening after cutting a weekend trip in Delaware short:

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," the president's statement read.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 13 April 2024 09:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

