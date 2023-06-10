Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Indictment a 'Threat' to Trump

The indictment against former President Donald Trump "seems to be a political stunt," but it must be taken seriously, Rep. Ryan Zinke said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The indictment itself, as you carefully read through it, there' s a lot of detail in there, and I do believe it's a treat to President Trump," the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

To many, though, Trump represents "exactly what we need in this country, which is a pushback against a seemingly dishonest D.C. weaponization of the FBI," Zinke added.

"You see the Russian collusion," he said. "That was a hoax. A lot of America sees Trump as the defender of freedom and a pushback against a D.C. which we've seen is not fair. Justice isn't blind."

Meanwhile, Zinke said he agrees with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who this week said that now that President Joe Biden is implicated in an alleged $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, the Department of Justice has "attempted to interfere with the congressional investigation of Biden and go after Trump," showing the "pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."

"The FBI, having reports about Hunter Biden, ignored it," he said. "They've had [his] laptop for over a year and have done nothing on it all because they don't want to know the answer."



The answer to the questions about Biden and his family is to "follow the money," Zinke added. " Thank God we have a Republican majority in the House, otherwise, none of this would come to light."

But even with the House doing a good job shedding some light on the Biden situation and "uncovering what we see," it still seems that the "pace of investigation for President Trump is on light speed, and the pace of anything involved with the Biden family is all stopped."

