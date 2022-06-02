Ryan Zinke to Newsmax: Trump Will Either Be 'King or a Kingmaker'

Former President Trump is "either going to be a king or a kingmaker," his Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, said on Newsmax Thursday while reflecting on the importance of having the Trump endorsement for his race to represent Montana's 1st Congressional District, where, if he wins, he hopes to fight back against inflation and high gas prices.

"I don't think he knows whether he's going to run, but certainly his endorsement as a leader of the Republican Party is important," the Montana Republican commented on Newsmax's "National Report."

Zinke pointed out that as his state's primary comes up next Tuesday, he's also "blessed" to have the endorsements of Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte; Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; the NRA, and the "100% right for life vote."

"We're feeling pretty good about the campaign, but it is about leadership," said Zinke. "I can tell you I believe the Republicans will take the House of Representatives. Now it's time to lead and we need to get things done. We're looking at inflation numbers, where it's driving at, and energy costs. When I was secretary, gas was $2 a gallon. We can fix energy in a matter of months."

Zinke added that when he came in as secretary, the United States' oil production was at 8.3 million barrels a day of oil, but after two years, the nation was at 12.5 million barrels and was the world's largest exporter of energy.

"We lowered overall emissions and had the best safety record ever in this country," he said.

But President Joe Biden is "strangling" the industry while making sure there are more regulations, said Zinke.

"This is where, as Congress, we need to dig in deep and save this country," he added.

