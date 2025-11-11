Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Time for Schumer to 'Step Aside'

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led Democrats into a political dead end with the government shutdown.

Zinke added that Schumer's time "has gone."

Zinke joined "National Report" to weigh in on the growing revolt against Schumer from within his own party, after several Senate Democrats broke ranks to cut a deal with Republicans that will likely bring the government shutdown to an end.

"Chuck Schumer did bring the Democrats down to a dead-end alley," Zinke said. "There was no way out of it that actually had any gain."

Zinke called it "interesting" that much of the backlash Schumer is facing stems from the rise of the progressive wing — a faction he described as "socialist" and "attempting communism."

"They view [Sen.] Bernie Sanders to be more in line with the new Democratic Party. They view the new mayor of New York to be in line with this new Democratic Party that has emerged," Zinke said. "You look at where the Democratic Party has gone — it's now a leftist organization. And it's too bad."

The Montana Republican, a former Navy SEAL and Interior secretary in President Donald Trump's first administration, said that while he values a strong opposition party in Congress, the emerging progressive wing of the Democratic Party is "not in line with America."

"The job of a loyal opposition is to criticize but compliment when the other team does well," Zinke said. "With the progressive side of the Democrats — look, we're in Veterans Day.

"What did we fight for? We fought for freedom. We fought for the Constitution.

"What are they fighting for? Are they fighting for the right for men to participate in women's sports, for transgender mutilation of children?"

Regardless, Zinke said it's time for new leadership in the Democratic Party.

"I believe Chuck Schumer's time has gone, as has Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi — I tell you, she was a formidable force on the Democratic side," he said. "And she was tough.

"Schumer, I'm not sure, has the same principles, but I do think it's time for Schumer to step aside."

Zinke said he hopes Democrats will find a leader "who is reasonable and not from the far left."

As the nation marks Veterans Day, Zinke reflected on his own 23 years of service as a Navy SEAL, calling it "an incredible honor" and a reminder of the sacrifices made by military families.

"It's not just the members — it's their families," Zinke said. "Missing birthday after birthday, vacations, anniversaries, and being gone a lot. As a former SEAL, you know, 220 days out of the year was not unusual for special forces. But a lot of sacrifice."

He added, "But in return, you get to serve. And service is just that.

"It's not a sacrifice. It's an honor to serve our country."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com