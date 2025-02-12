Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Trump Racking Up 'Wins'

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has accrued a series of "wins" since entering office on border security, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and his Cabinet appointments.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed that Putin agreed to "immediately" commence negotiations to end the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with "Newsline," Zinke hailed the announcement as another "win" for Trump.

"Well, a promise made is a promise kept. This president has only been in office less than a month and look at the wins. He's got 10,000 Mexican troops … patrolling the southern border. He's got the Royal Mounties on the northern border. He's got China out of the Panama Canal. He's got countries taking back people. He's got the world shaking. And now he says, you know what? 'Let's end this war in Ukraine.' Exactly the right approach."

The congressman continued, "And all the left can do again is scream about Elon Musk. It does seem like their eyes are not on the prize at all."

He went on to describe Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's appointment as "another win," adding that she "is well qualified," and noted that he "served with her" in the House during her time as a congresswoman.

Zinke said, "Look she won. The president gets his choice to a degree. You know, the Senate can advise and consent, but she's the right candidate. Another win."

