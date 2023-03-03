Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: CPAC Young People Represent 'Front Line'

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday that the young people attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., this week are the "front line" in the battle for America.

"What I see from the ground is a lot of enthusiasm," Zinke said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "A lot of young people are coming. People that haven't been interested in politics see where our country's going with this Biden administration and they want to do their duty.

"I see it from a military point of view. I've been to a lot of battles in my life and I can tell you not every commanding general has been George C. Patton. Generals don't win wars. It's the front line, like these organizations that stand for freedom, that show up and do their duty. So I am incredibly encouraged by what I've seen today."

Zinke said that the excitement of CPAC, reportedly the world's largest and most influential gathering of conservatives, indicates "the election cycle has begun," but it also signifies something else.

"I think there's a recognition of the job ahead of us we have to do," he said. "This is an important cycle. Congress right now is the last line of freedom. We see what the task before us is and, again, a lot of excitement."

Acknowledging that some nationally known Republicans were skipping the event this year, Zinke said that schedules have to be taken into account.

"There are some significant absences — Ron DeSantis being one of them, Mike Pompeo — but the core is here," Zinke said. "Obviously, President Trump is here and Nikki [Haley] is here."

Asked what may be a winning issue for Republicans heading into the next election cycle, Zinke said: "We should have three big winning issues."

"First is foreign affairs," he said. "We see the disaster in Afghanistan, followed by Ukraine, potentially Taiwan. You look at domestic: inflation, primarily driven by high energy costs that needn't be so expensive, excessive spending. And lastly, the cultural failure of this administration, not to look at our core values, the Constitution and our values that have made this country strong. So I think we have a trifecta of strength within CPAC and the conservative movement."

A self-described "Reagan optimist," the congressman said he thinks that the GOP is going to "win, win, win" in 2024.