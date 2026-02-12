Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: DHS Shutdown Would Hit TSA, Coast Guard, Not ICE

With funding for the Department of Homeland Security set to expire, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are driving the government toward a shutdown while mischaracterizing its impact on immigration enforcement and other critical agencies.

Funding for DHS, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and other components, is due to lapse on Feb. 13, raising the prospect of a partial government shutdown if Congress fails to act.

Democrats have demanded stricter limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a central flashpoint in negotiations, while Republicans argue a shutdown would disrupt essential services despite ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection having secured funding through earlier legislation.

Zinke, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during an interview with "National Report" that ICE would continue operating even if Congress fails to pass a funding bill.

"I think the Democrats are intent on it," Zinke said when asked whether a deal would be reached. "And this is the irony."

He added, "There's really three options. One, if you shut the government down, you know, it doesn't shut down ICE because ICE is well funded on the reconciliation bill, and they have enough money to continue operations."

He said a short-term funding extension would actually benefit ICE more than the House-passed bill.

"Secondly," Zinke continued, "a continuing resolution actually gives more money to ICE and less restrictions."

"So the best option is actually to pass the bill the House sent over to the Senate that has some modest restrictions on ICE — forward cameras — but also it reduces the funding a little," he continued.

Zinke rejected Democrat arguments that opposing the bill is necessary to stop ICE operations, saying the broader consequences of a shutdown would fall on other agencies.

"Look, the Democrats are angry, and they just want to target ICE," he said. "But a government shutdown is more than ICE; it's the Coast Guard."

He compared DHS operations to a vehicle that cannot function without its support systems.

"It's kind of like the engine that keeps the car running," Zinke said.

"TSA agents will be working without pay, but it's the engines behind it, you know, the administration, the payroll, all those type of things that keep the government working and keep us safe," he added.

Zinke pushed back against claims by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., that DHS is acting unlawfully and should not receive funding.

"Well, he should study a little more, actually," Zinke said. "You know, the government and DHS is following federal law."

Zinke said ICE, TSA, and other security personnel would likely be deemed essential in the event of a shutdown.

"I was a former secretary, and I can tell you the administration has a lot of latitude — what they deem critical and essential," he said.

"No doubt frontline law enforcement like ICE, the TSA agents that are checking bags and making sure that we're flying safe, those are critical and essential."

Zinke noted that TSA employees have endured shutdowns before.

"These TSA agents, they've already went through 43 days of this."

Zinke also addressed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act, which passed the House 218 to 213 and would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

"The Democrats seem to find it outrageous that, number one, you have to be a U.S. citizen to vote," Zinke said.

"Secondly, is that you have to be eligible to vote: You can't be dead and vote. And lastly, you have to show an ID."

He argued that identification requirements are routine in daily life.

"Look, you got to show an ID to go into Costco," Zinke said.

Zinke said the goal of the legislation is to restore confidence in elections.

"You want to make sure that your vote counts," he said. "You need to be a U.S. citizen — one vote per person."

The SAVE America Act faces an uncertain future in the Senate, while negotiations over DHS funding continue with a shutdown deadline approaching.

