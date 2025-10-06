Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Dems' Shutdown Hurting Everyday Americans

The Democrats' government shutdown entered its second workweek, continuing to hurt the economy and everyday Americans, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Zinke criticized Democrats for what he called a "very dumb idea" of a government shutdown that has halted pay for service members, disrupted aid programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and caused widespread economic strain.

"They painted themselves into a corner," Zinke told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "Our military is not going to get paid. You don't mess with the sailor's pay — that's often the family's pay, too. And WIC doesn't get paid. These are people who need help."

Zinke accused Democrats of using the shutdown to advance a left-wing agenda rather than focus on the needs of working Americans.

"What are they fighting for?" he asked. "Anything that President [Donald] Trump does, they want to fight against it because their radical left base demands it."

The federal shutdown began Wednesday after Senate Democrats refused to support a clean continuing resolution that passed the House.

Zinke pointed to specific provisions in the Democrats' counterproposal to Republicans, saying, "Page 57 of their bill, no doubt, absolutely in writing, gives free healthcare to 1.4 million illegal aliens. That cost is $200 billion, and they can't run away from the truth. So, I submit that they probably have not learned their lesson. And we'll continue this. But it affects America. You know, our economy right now is not great. The jobs report was not great. This is yet another distraction from an overall economy that will have effects."

Zinke also expressed support for protecting pay for U.S. troops and ensuring national parks remain open during the shutdown, saying he would personally visit Yellowstone to ensure conditions are maintained.

"America shouldn't be locked out of their treasures," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com