Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: China Has Arrived Militarily

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday that China remains a threat to democracy.

Zinke was appearing on "National Report" following China's annual Victory Parade on Wednesday. The parade was attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China has arrived," Zinke said. "They're well positioned in the Pacific. They continue to lean on and threaten Taiwan."

Zinke said he believes the United States has better technology while China has more ships and planes.

"They continue to be a threat for democracy in the region," Zinke said. "I think you have to take it very seriously. It was interesting that that not long after President [Donald] Trump renamed Department of Defense the Department of War. It doesn't change the mission, but it does change the tone."

President Trump said he thought the parade was a "beautiful" ceremony that was very impressive.

"I watched the speech last night," Trump said. "President Xi is a friend of mine, but I thought that the United States should have been mentioned last night during that speech, because we helped China very, very much."

