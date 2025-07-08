Rep Zinke to Newsmax: 'Food Security Is National Security'

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax that America's food supply is in jeopardy.

Zinke told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday that China has been allowed to buy up lots of agricultural property around the U.S. and only they, he said, know what their intentions are. "Food security is national security."

He said that President Donald Trump and his administration are working on the issue. But in the meantime, we need to consider China as part of our food and nutrition supply chain. "Thank God we have a president now who's paying attention, along with [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth, with [Agriculture Secretary] Brooke Rollins, a great Cabinet, because we're vulnerable to have China a part of our supply chain."

The former Interior Secretary said China's ownership of farmlands across America puts it in a position of being able to inflict catastrophic damage. "I'll give you an example, E. coli. When E. coli enters the food chain, you have millions of recalls, a danger." He said the danger now extends to plant viruses. "But now you have China, who's involved, you have the recent cases of interception of viruses, crop-killing viruses," Zinke said. "Anywhere in that supply chain, you can inject the viruses. This is a serious problem."

To add to the problem facing the Trump administration, said Zinke, is China buying up land near military bases across America. "It is calculating," he noted. "It's not by coincidence."

Rollins on Tuesday announced a comprehensive multi-agency approach to regaining control of U.S. land from foreign adversaries. Rollins said in a release that "We'll never let foreign adversaries control our land, our labs, or our livelihoods."

Zinke predicted that now that the administration is taking action, it won't be long before China's capability to operate on American soil will be eliminated. "I can tell you that the Chinese property is going to dwindle to zero," he said, "and they're going to be out of the supply chain. And we're going to pay attention now to the supply chain and our vulnerabilities."

