Rep. Mackenzie to Newsmax: Must Hold Sanctuary Cities Accountable

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., told Newsmax Friday sanctuary cities must be held accountable as the Trump administration continues to secure the border.

“What we have seen is fast action from the Trump administration when it comes to the issue of illegal immigration,” Mackenzie said on “National Report.” “For far too long, the Biden administration left that border wide open. We saw that last February, there were almost 200,000 illegal immigration border crossings, whereas this year, under Donald Trump, less than 10,000. A massive decline in actual activity at the border there, purely because of executive action.”

Mackenzie said Congress is considering a significant investment in border security as part of a reconciliation package.

“We're grateful for our federal law enforcement agents and the members of ICE that are doing this hard work every single day right here in our community,” Mackenzie said.

Sanctuary cities and counties like Northampton County in Pennsylvania should be held accountable if they refuse to work with ICE and hand over violent criminals, Mackenzie said, adding that officials in Northampton released a violent gang member back onto the streets.

“ICE had to stake out the building all day long to actually make sure that they were covering all the different exits of the courthouse and arrest that person before they escaped into our local community,” Mackenzie said. “We need to crack down on these sanctuary cities. We need to make sure that they're held accountable. We need to provide more resources to our federal law enforcement.”

Mackenzie said releasing violent gang members puts the entire community at risk.

This “very dangerous, very reckless policy needs to be corrected,” Mackenzie said. “What kind of judgment does someone have to release a gang member on their own and think, oh yeah, they'll just show up.”

