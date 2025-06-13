Ruthie Blum to Newsmax: Israelis Have Resolve for Conflict With Iran

Ruthie Blum, a former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Friday that the Israeli people will have resolve to defeat their greatest strategic adversary in Iran.

Israel continued its attack on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure Friday night, deploying warplanes and drones smuggled into the country to target key facilities and kill top generals and scientists — a barrage it said was necessary before the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism got any closer to building an atomic weapon. Iran quickly retaliated by sending a swarm of drones at Israel.

"Israelis across the spectrum are supporting this attack," Blum told "American Agenda." "There's no question about it. I've even seen on social media, even left-wingers who are opposed to the Netanyahu government are praising this attack.

"Staying power Israelis have always had. The idea is if you defeat the enemy, then we'll be safe."

While Blum was speaking, Newsmax was showing live coverage of smoke rising from Tel Aviv from an apparent missile that breached Israel's vast air defense systems.

"First of all, I'm watching on the screen that's right near where I actually live," she said. "I'm visiting abroad, but that is where I live. ... And I've had a rocket that was a Hamas rocket back in the day right near my apartment and windows.

"I'm sure there are windows exploded all around there, because one thing you don't realize is even if there's an interception, shrapnel is not little tiny things. I don't know if you've seen photographs of them. They look like missiles themselves. They're deadly. And it's very lucky that Israelis are staying in their shelters," she said.

