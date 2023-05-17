Jeffrey Clark to Newsmax: 'Accountability' From Durham Report Must Follow

Responding to a Newsmax clip from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., calling for "prison" for those who perpetuated the Russiagate narrative, Center for Renewing America Director of Litigation Jeffrey Clark echoed the congressman, noting that he would also like to see "accountability" for those who perpetuated the Russiagate narrative, as revealed in the Durham Report.

Clark told "American Agenda," "I agree with Sen. Paul that there appears to be — and maybe even worse than appears to be, but it's him screaming at this point — that there's a double standard."

"Let me confine myself to the Durham Report," Clark continued. "It basically tells a story wherein the Hillary Clinton campaign was protected from further investigations, and at the very least, they were walked to the side."

"Whereas there were efforts to go after President Trump with maximum speed to investigate every conceivable lead — even before they had talked to the witnesses," he said. "And even though I think, as a matter of basic common sense, the idea that Donald Trump was some kind of asset for the Russians was so laughable ... you have a total double standard. Durham has revealed that and, like Sen. Rand Paul, I'd like to see some accountability pursued for it."

In 2021, journalist Matt Taibbi reported that "the Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit," referring to a server back channel between Russia's Alfa bank and Trump.

"The FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a 'hurry' to affect a presidential election."

On Monday, John Durham's report corroborated Taibbi's claims, stating that the "billing records reflect" that Michael Sussman, a Clinton campaign lawyer, "repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations."

