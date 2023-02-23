Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Putin 'Feared, Respected' Trump, Not Biden

Russia's Vladimir Putin preys on weakness — something he was unable to do during former President Donald Trump's presidency, according to national security expert Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

"During the [George W.] Bush administration, Putin invaded Georgia," Fleitz, vice chairman of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"That's because at the end of the Bush administration, Bush looked weak."

Putin is saber rattling now with President Joe Biden in the White House, just like he did during the Obama administration in taking Crimea, according to Fleitz, who served as the chief of staff of the National Security Council under Trump.

"We have four successive presidencies. Putin invades during three of them — but not the Trump presidency, because this was an America first president who had decisive leadership, who other leaders feared, respected," Fleitz told host Rob Schmitt.

"They knew he would use military force, if necessary, and prudently."

