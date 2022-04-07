Ukrainian Politician to Newsmax: Russians Violating 'Human Dignity,' 'Human Lives' in Ukraine

Ukrainian politician Halyna Yanchenko told Newsmax Thursday that Russia's conduct in Ukraine is not only a violation of human rights but a "violation of human lives."

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Yanchenko said that she agreed with the United Nations' decision on Thursday to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council for its actions in Ukraine.

"I think that expelling Russia from United Nations, and from any other human rights organization, it's an absolutely logical thing," Yanchenko said. "If Russians ignore human rights, human dignity, human lives – if they break any kind of international treaties, of any legislation, they should not be a part of international organizations."

"They should not be a part of a civilized world because they are not a part of a civilized world," she continued. "They behave themselves, not as human beings, but as animals who have nothing in common with human civilization because human civilization, human beings, don't behave to each other like that."

According to the politician, "Russian soldiers are doing horrible things."

"They are torturing children," she said. "They are tightening their hands before they kill Ukrainian children. They are raping children."

Yanchenko said that just a few days ago she helped her brother, his wife and two children escape from their home in Irpin and that it "horrifies" her to think what might have happened to them if they were not able to get out.

CNN reported last week that most of the buildings in Irpin are either destroyed or damaged beyond repair.

Local authorities estimated some 50% of the critical infrastructure has been destroyed in the Russian attacks. The area is still extremely dangerous and is off limits to civilians.

The mayor of Irpin, a previously quiet, leafy suburb of Kyiv with a prewar population of about 70,000, told The New York Times that all save roughly 4,000 civilians had fled.

As Russia moved to surround the capital, the fighting grew fierce and the deaths of a mother and her two children fleeing the city early in the war came to symbolize the lost sense of security in once-safe communities.

Yanchenko said that there is more at stake than the Ukrainians' rights as human beings.

"It's not a violation of human rights," she said. "It's actually a violation of human dignity, but also a violation of human lives."