Ukrainian Lawmaker to Newsmax: Putin Regime 'Would Not Survive' Losing War

Alexey Goncharenko, a Ukrainian Parliament member, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Ukraine's army is on the verge of defeating the Russian troops, and potentially ending the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here in Ukraine, "it looks like Putin is feeling his weakness" because he can no longer contain the Ukrainian army, or even "regain the [Lyman] territory that Ukraine liberated last week," said Goncharenko, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since Feb. 24. At the start of the military conflict, Goncharenko acknowledges the Russian armies likely had more resources than the Ukrainian troops.

However, in recent weeks, Goncharenko says the Ukrainian forces have been so successful in pushing back against the Russians, while liberating once-captured cities in the country, that Putin has been relegated to secondary actions which might be in violation of the Geneva Conventions code.

"[Putin] started this terror attack, killing civilians," says Goncharenko. Putin "can't do anything [against] the Ukraine army, so he's taking revenge on women and children" occupying Ukraine's playgrounds, universities, and hospitals.

The Geneva Conventions involve four globally recognized treaties and three additional protocols which comprise the international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war.

It extensively covers the basic rights of wartime prisoners (civilians and military personnel), established protections for the wounded and sick, and offers protections for the civilians in and around a war zone. Also, the Geneva Convention document defines the rights and protections afforded to non-combatants.

"I think this is a very unique moment we're in now," says Goncharenko, when speculating on the Ukrainians' recent success against the Russian armies. "With long-range missiles now, and tanks, we can finish everything in weeks, because one, two, or three more military defeats, and Putin's regime would not survive.

"Because Ukraine is winning this war," said Goncharenko with an easy assurance.

Goncharenko said the Kharkiv region has been a point of pride for the Ukrainian army, since it marks the site of Russian troops "collapsing" on the front lines.

It's also an indicator of Ukraine's wartime momentum, says Goncharenko, in terms of possibly declaring imminent victory.

"People in Russia will understand that Putin is weak" if Ukraine wins the war, says Goncharenko.

He then added the Russian people can accept corruption from Putin, "but they are not ready to be blind on the weakness of their leader."

And the Ukrainians "need to show Russians the weakness of their leader. Putin's regime would collapse at this moment," says Goncharenko.

