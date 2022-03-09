Ukraine Parliament Member Chernev to Newsmax: 'This Is a Genocide'

Yegor Chernev, a Ukrainian member of parliament for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ruling party, says Russia is going after civilian targets because President Vladimir Putin is getting mad and desperate.

"This is a genocide of Ukraine," Chernev told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance" on Wednesday.

"They fired at schools, residences, children's hospitals. They are mad because they are losing their soldiers. They expected to invade Ukraine and occupy Ukraine in just two or four days, but they didn't achieve their goal."

Russian forces Wednesday bombed a maternity and children's hospital in southern Ukraine, authorities there said, an attack described by Zelenskyy as an "atrocity."

According to police in the Donetsk region, at least 17 people were injured in the attack, including mothers and staff.

"I think we will see even more attacks by air strikes from Russia," Chernev told Newsmax.

"But we will fight, because we are on our land and the truth is on our side. We expect the support from the West, not only through sanctions."

Putin, said Chernev, is trying to scare Ukrainians, "to push us to give up, but we will not give up, because we will fight to the last drop of our blood."

He also asked for support from western leaders.

"I would like to ask world leaders, how long are you going to stay aside, and how long will you watch Russians kill our civilians?" he said.

"Because you have enough power and capacity to stop Russia. I know this is a difficult decision, but you have to start these actions. Close the skies, stop the genocide of civilians. Our army is strong, and we will fight against Russian Federation on the ground, but we don't have the capacity. They have many more tanks and aircraft. We will fight but we need your support."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here