Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: 'Serious Movement' Needed for Russia-Ukraine Peace

State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott was tight-lipped in his interview with Newsmax on Tuesday about what a Russia-Ukraine peace deal would look like.

Pigott told "American Agenda" that "we need to see serious movement towards peace. And if we don't see that serious movement, the U.S. will have to focus on other priorities. That's been clear."

However, what was not clear was what moves were considered serious. Pigott did not elaborate.

Instead, he added, "we need to see that movement — that serious movement towards peace in order to get that long and enduring peace. And again, the fact that that's our North Star here: Continually focus on ending this conflict and getting a peace that lasts for a very long time, if not forever. That's the ultimate goal here."

