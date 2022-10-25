Bolton to Newsmax: Putin's Dirty Bomb Threat Meant for Political Score

Russia isn't fooling anyone on the world stage with claims that Ukraine plans a false flag "dirty bomb" on its own people, former U.N. Ambassador and presidential adviser John Bolton tells Newsmax.

In reality, President Vladimir Putin knows the world is wise to him and that he is simply saying Russia would "dirty bomb" Ukraine, blame it on a Ukrainian "false flag" operation, then use it as a pretext to use tactical nukes, Bolton said Tuesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

But is it even in Putin's playbook to carry out that plan?

"I don't think the Russians at this stage are at the point of military collapse in Ukraine, not that things are going well for them, but I think it's also intended to build up the propaganda campaign in Western Europe," Bolton said.

"I think Putin knows that he's having real trouble on the battlefield. It's hard to ignore,' he told Van Susteren.

But Putin probably believes he can achieve political and diplomatic wins with the Europeans over the winter, Bolton said.

"The threat of insufficient natural gas in people's homes not being heated, manufacturing being shut down. And for many people in Europe just mentioning the word 'nuclear' in almost any context causes pulse rates to increase," he said.

The more propaganda pressure Putin puts on Europe, the greater he thinks he can get at least a satisfactory end to the conflict, Bolton said.

