Sen. Scott to Newsmax: Biden Cause of US Energy Dependence on Russia

President Joe Biden caused the current energy crisis and the United States' dependency on Russia for oil, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Saturday.

“Why would you ever want to be dependent on somebody else? We’re sitting here and we have all these natural resources in our country and this president shuts down the Keystone pipeline, attacking the fossil fuels and wants us to be energy dependent on Russia, our enemy, or the Middle East where President Trump reduced our conflicts there,” Scott told Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“You look at this president, why wouldn’t he secure the border, why wouldn’t he make us energy dependent, why won’t he hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President) Xi responsible here? What’s his purpose here? He’s got radical policies, gross incompetence.

“Where’s Putin going to stop? Is he going to stop with Ukraine? Is Lithuania next? Poland?”

Putin’s move to invade Ukraine has already impacted energy markets as Russia is one of the world’s top oil and gas suppliers.

Oil prices this week topped $105 per barrel, the highest since 2014.

Nearly two years ago, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of crude oil dropped to below $0 dollars a barrel, a record low.

Scott, along with several other GOP lawmakers, say Biden never should have waived sanctions against the operators of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia to the German seacoast, and are calling on Biden resume construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Biden never should have approved the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” Scott said. “Sanctions against Putin should have been done before. If you don’t hold Putin and Russia accountable, think about the long-term impacts. If we can go back to becoming energy dependent all the prices will go down. Biden caused all this.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz three days ago suspended the pipeline after Russia ordered its military into Ukraine.

The pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to deter a Russian attack on its neighbor.

