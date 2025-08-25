Kurt Volker to Newsmax: Russia Is 'Just Playing Games'

Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax on Monday that Russia's involvement in proposed ceasefire talks over its invasion of Ukraine amounts to Russia "playing games."

Volker told "American Agenda" that Russia's insistence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not legitimately holding office is nothing new.

"Well, the Russians have been saying this all along," he said. "It's one of their attacks against Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians."

It's just another angle, Volker said, of Russia's gamesmanship in the conflict.

"This is the kind of thing the Russians are doing all the time," he said. "They are just playing games."

Volker said Russia has been using classic hypocritical manipulations.

"They say they're going to have a summit, and then they find all these reasons why they're not going to do it," he said. "They say they want peace, but then they keep attacking."

Volker alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's legitimacy should really be the one in question.

"So, for the Russians to be talking about Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's legitimacy is a bit rich," he said.

Also involved in the segment was former Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, who said the idea of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is at a standstill.

"I'm unaware of any progress," Herbst said. "Moscow has rejected every proposal made by President Trump, and they want to continue fighting because Putin's aim is to take effective political control of Ukraine."

Herbst projected that Trump has no choice at this point but to use every tool he has to force Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.

"He'll have to be forced — Putin — to make peace, because he doesn't want it," he said.

Vice President JD Vance suggested over the weekend that Trump's use of "energetic diplomacy" will soon bring an end to the fighting.

