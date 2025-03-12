Ukraine Politician to Newsmax: 'Optimistic' Russia Will Agree to Ceasefire

Ukraine is "moderately optimistic" that Russia will agree to a ceasefire to end the war, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"All the concessions that Ukraine may do, or not, will require first understanding of the security guarantees, because we are basically discussing our countries, our nation's future, and how to assure that," Rudik said on "National Report."

"We will need to see those guarantees first. And this position has been very clear from the beginning. However, right now I can tell you personally, the 30 days of the ceasefire would mean that millions of Ukrainians will have an ability to go to bed in the evening, knowing that they will wake up in the morning and that there will be no attacks.

"That will be absolutely huge. I just hope that Russia will agree to that, and then they will keep their part of the promise. Because a big question there would be how to ensure that the ceasefire would be actually working. Anyway, that is a great step, and we are here, I would say moderately optimistic."

U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine resumed Wednesday, officials said, a day after the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion, and officials awaited the Kremlin's response to a proposed 30-day ceasefire endorsed by Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it's important not to "get ahead" of the question of responding to the ceasefire, which was proposed by Washington. He told reporters that Moscow is awaiting "detailed information" from the U.S. and suggested that Russia must get that before it can take a position. The Kremlin has previously opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict and has not accepted any concessions.

President Donald Trump wants to end the three-year war and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks. The suspension of U.S. assistance happened days after Zelenskyy and Trump argued about the conflict in a tense White House meeting. The administration's decision to resume military aid after talks Tuesday with senior Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia marked a sharp shift in its stance.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

