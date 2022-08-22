Rep. Fitzpatrick to Newsmax: Strength Needed From Biden, Others to Help Ukraine

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., told Newsmax that in order to help the Ukrainians, strength is needed from "our president" and other leaders across the globe.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fitzpatrick said, "what we need ... is strength — strength from our leader, our president; strength from presidents across the globe, particularly in Europe."

Fitzpatrick, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber, said that some countries are trying to appease both Russia and those allied to help Ukraine.

"We're beginning [to get] a lot of reports about France, about Germany, about Turkey, that are playing both sides of the fence here, that they're saying one thing to one group and doing the other to try to get the best of all worlds."

"Russia has very, very successfully gotten a lot of nations over the barrel by having them dependent: In the case of Europe, it's energy; in the case of India, it's weapons; in the case of South America, it's fertilizer; take your pick. Russia has been acting in a premeditated manner for many years" that when they decided to attack Ukraine, "they would have all these countries compromised so that they were dependent upon Russia."

Fitzpatrick is seeking reelection is Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.

