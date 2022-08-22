×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | europe | energy | dependence | ukraine

Rep. Fitzpatrick to Newsmax: Strength Needed From Biden, Others to Help Ukraine

(Newsmax/''The Record With Greta Van Susteren'')

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 08:38 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., told Newsmax that in order to help the Ukrainians, strength is needed from "our president" and other leaders across the globe.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Fitzpatrick said, "what we need ... is strength — strength from our leader, our president; strength from presidents across the globe, particularly in Europe."

Fitzpatrick, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber, said that some countries are trying to appease both Russia and those allied to help Ukraine.

"We're beginning [to get] a lot of reports about France, about Germany, about Turkey, that are playing both sides of the fence here, that they're saying one thing to one group and doing the other to try to get the best of all worlds."

"Russia has very, very successfully gotten a lot of nations over the barrel by having them dependent: In the case of Europe, it's energy; in the case of India, it's weapons; in the case of South America, it's fertilizer; take your pick. Russia has been acting in a premeditated manner for many years" that when they decided to attack Ukraine, "they would have all these countries compromised so that they were dependent upon Russia."

Fitzpatrick is seeking reelection is Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., told Newsmax that in order to help the Ukrainians, strength is needed from "our president" and other leaders across the globe.
russia, europe, energy, dependence, ukraine
262
2022-38-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved