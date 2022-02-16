Manafort to Newsmax: Durham Proves DNC, Clinton Knew Trump Campaign Was Spied On

Paul Manafort, the 2016 presidential campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that the Durham probe proves that the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee knew that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign was spied on.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Manafort said, "We've known from 2016 that the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and parts of the Obama administration were surveilling us. They were creating lies and leaking them to the press in creating the false agenda."

A court filing, submitted by Special Counsel John Durham, against Michael Sussman, a cyber security lawyer who worked with Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, details that the internet company contracted to monitor servers "for the [Executive Office of the President of the United States] (EOP) as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided [domain name system] (DNS) resolution services to the EOP."

In addition, the filing continues, "Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."

Contrary to mainstream belief, Manafort said, there was Russian collusion, but that was with "the Democratic campaign, Fusion GPS hired by the Clinton campaign, and Igor Danchenko, who Mr. Durham is investigating, who actually went to Russia and got Russians to create false information, that ultimately became the Steele dossier."

"And the whole predicate of the Mueller investigation," Manafort added, "was based on the Steele dossier; the black ledger against me, which was proven to be false, and the links between the Trump servers in Russia, which now has been proven again to be a fabricated lie generated by the Clinton campaign."