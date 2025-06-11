OMB Director Vought to Newsmax: Big, Beautiful Bill to Cut Deficits by $1.4T

The Big Beautiful Bill Act will reduce federal deficits by $1.4 trillion, Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Newsmax Wednesday in defense of President Donald Trump's fiscal plan.

Appearing back-to-back on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Vought and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., provided contrasting views on the administration's fiscal strategy.

Vought rejected accusations that the bill increases debt and deficits, criticizing the Congressional Budget Office for using what he called an "artificial baseline" for assessing fiscal impact.

"This bill doesn't increase debt and deficits," Vought said. "We use an accurate baseline based on the real world."

Vought said the CBO and independent watchdogs assume "spending will continue into eternity, but current law tax levels will not."

Adjusting for such assumptions reveals a $1.4 trillion reduction in deficits, he said, describing the measure as "historic."

"Let me repeat the word historic," Vought said.

He said the bill includes $1.7 trillion in mandatory savings, notably welfare reform. He likened recent welfare systems to a "benefit hammock," arguing reforms would introduce fiscal responsibility.

"We haven't seen anything like this since the 1990s," Vought continued, noting the magnitude of welfare reform in the bill surpasses adjustments made in past decades.

The administration anticipates $3 trillion in tariff revenue, he said, which aligns with the CBO's projections despite ongoing trade negotiations.

Massie, however, urged caution due to the nation's fiscal condition.

"Our deficit is about $2 trillion," Massie said. "Even under Russ Vought's most optimistic scenario, that goes up next year and the year after."

Massie acknowledged Vought's credentials but pointed out Vought's role as OMB director during the passage of the $2 trillion CARES Act under Trump, suggesting past spending decisions contributed significantly to current deficits.

"I will not vote for something that bankrupts this country," Massie said, adding he would refuse to promise a scenario where spending increases coincide with tax cuts.

"If I'm the only one here that will tell you the truth, then so be it. And I'm going to vote that way," he said.

"It could get better in the Senate, and it could get my vote."

Massie was one of two Republican "no" votes on Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in the House.

Vought, meanwhile, said the legislation "is fundamentally an agenda bill" and legally cannot contain all proposed spending cuts or tariff adjustments. It's "one piece of the puzzle," he said, and the administration is "maximizing what can be accomplished to deal with debt and deficits in this bill."

The White House said Wednesday: "The one big beautiful bill will raise take-home pay between $7,800 and $13,300 for the average family of four. It will increase wages between $6,100 to $11,600 for the average worker."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com