Dr. Surasky to Newsmax: Why Does Press Ignore Trump's Tests?

Neurologist Dr. Russell Surasky told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's latest medical evaluations show a man who is "very cognitively sharp."

However, he said the mainstream media continues to push a narrative of decline while refusing to acknowledge objective test results that undermine their storyline.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Dr. Surasky detailed the extensive neurological and imaging exams Trump recently underwent — and emphasized that the results could not have been stronger.

"I've been studying this president now for several years. I can tell you he continues to be very cognitively sharp," Surasky told Newsmax.

He explained that Trump completed a thorough neurological exam that evaluated cranial nerves, motor systems, sensory function, reflexes, and gait.

"Everything was excellent," he said.

Trump also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a widely used tool that measures eight separate domains of cognition, including memory, attention, language, and executive function. Surasky said Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30.

In addition, Trump underwent MRI scans of the brain, heart, and abdomen, as well as a Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) to assess blood vessels.

According to Surasky, "they're all perfectly clear."

"So the story here, as I see it, is not why did he get the scans?" Surasky said. "But why is the press just blatantly and deliberately choosing to ignore the excellent results?"

The New York Times last week published a story raising doubts about Trump's health, citing a lighter schedule and a single meeting where he allegedly appeared drowsy.

The paper tied these anecdotes to broader claims of "age-related decline," even after Trump released detailed medical records and a perfect cognitive test score.

