Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Kash Patel Will Do 'Remarkable Job'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that FBI Director Kash Patel, who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, will "do a remarkable job."

"I think Kash Patel's confirmation is further evidence of just … how much influence Donald Trump has within our conference, how in sync we are together as a team," Fry said on "Wake Up America."

Fry said Republicans "mean business, and Kash Patel is going to do a remarkable job at the FBI. ... There's such a renewed optimism and you can kind of smell freedom in the air in our nation's capital. Again, people are excited."

Fry also said Trump "means business. He campaigned on all of these things. And here we go off to the races right off the bat. And it's refreshing to see Washington have some true accountability again."

Fry also commented on House Republicans' efforts to pass a single budget reconciliation bill that covers Trump's entire agenda.

"The budget bill has been put on to the floor. We should vote on it either next week or the week after," Fry said.

"The president obviously put his stamp of approval on all the things in the one big, beautiful bill. But regardless, what I think is really important to note for the American people is that the House, the Senate and the White House have such an esprit de corps right now, there are a lot of conversations that are taking place, and the Congress wants to be a willing ally of the president and his agenda."

Fry noted that since Senate Republicans are "taking a little bit of a different route … our challenge in the House is to make sure that we deliver for the American people on these campaign promises."