Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Dem Claim Wray Hearing 'Performance Art' for GOP Off Base

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday why the committee's ranking member, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was wrong to characterize the questioning of FBI Director Christopher Wray as "performance art."

Wray was grilled by Republicans during the hearing over the perception the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives while overlooking corruption allegations by President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Nadler said it was "performance art" and an "elaborate show designed with only two purposes in mind: Protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his actions and to return him to the White House in the next election."

"Ranking member Nadler often talks about how we're imagining border crises or that we're engaged in conspiracy theories," Fry told "American Agenda." "These are pretty well-documented. I think the Durham Report highlights a lot of this. It sets the stage. I think that there has been testimony that has been given by whistleblowers that talk about how the FBI has ignored their own guardrails and their own protocols to push certain political things.

"Here's the thing, at the end of the day, on a high-profile case, you should cross every T and dot every I, but they seem to ignore that when it comes to political prosecutions, whether it's Catholics, whether it's parents involved in their child's education. Whatever the case is, the FBI has a long-standing history in these days of targeting Americans based on their political speech, so I just don't really buy the stock that ranking member Nadler is selling."

Fry said he is worried the FBI could be weaponized again for the 2024 presidential election, the way it was during the previous two presidential contests.

"What came from Durham ... was that the FBI failed to abide by the strict fidelity of the law, that they ignored their own guardrails," Fry said. "They didn't corroborate evidence, they ignored evidence, quite frankly. And so the same pattern seems to be happening right now. So the question that I have is, what has changed?

"It doesn't seem like anything has changed with the FBI from 2016, and that should be deeply concerning to every single American that is paying attention."

