Rep. Fry to Newsmax: DOJ Obliged to Release Hur Tapes

Friday, 26 April 2024 08:35 PM EDT

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that the force of a subpoena dictates the terms to the recipient, not the other way around.

Fry said he was bewildered that the Department of Justice continued to ignore a subpoena from House lawmakers regarding former special counsel Robert Hur’s video and audiotapes of his interviews with President Joe Biden. The DOJ on Thursday snubbed Congress a second time, saying they won't turn over the audio recordings over, according to Justice, a lack of a legitimate legislative purpose.

“The House needs to work its will and do its job,” Fry said on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren.” “And again, if you're issued a subpoena, you don't get to dictate the terms on how you want to deal with that. You comply with the subpoena. So the same thing goes here; DOJ has not articulated, in my mind, a legitimate reason to not hand over the audio recordings of a case that they have already closed.”

House Republicans weren't satisfied with just the transcripts of Hur’s interviews with Biden. They wanted to see the interactions and Biden’s reactions and match them to the transcripts.  

“Sometimes you have video depositions, where not only the transcript that matters, the words that are said matter, but how somebody reacts; what they look like when they react,” Fry added.

“Look, there's no longer an investigation,” Fry told Van Susteren. “They've long since closed that, since Hur’s investigation concluded, and so there's no real protection for the DOJ to keep … the video and the audio recordings from the American people.”

Friday, 26 April 2024 08:35 PM
