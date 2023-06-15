Rep. Fry to Newsmax: 'How Do We Fix the FBI?'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that while there's "a lot of things" he wants to ask special counsel John Durham when he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee next week, one of the biggest things he wants to know is "How do we fix the FBI?"

"I think the committee is going to explore the inability of the FBI to uphold their own standards, the trip wires, the guardrails that are in place to protect not only presidential candidates, but the American people," Fry said, listing his concerns during an appearance on Newsmax 's " The Record with Greta Van Susteren ."

"Why there are certain biases that were in existence at the time. Why nothing was followed up on. Why no one was fired for this. What led to this, and what the FBI has done and needs to do to correct this moving forward.

"This report is 300 plus pages, and so it's very lengthy," he continued. "We're continuing to delve into it and dive into every little detail that's contained within it. But what processes were in place, I think, is really important because, at the end of the day, this produced a very big document, a very damning document, for the FBI.

"What can they do to fix — what can we do to fix — the FBI? And, moving forward, how can we make sure that this never happens again?"

Fry said that when former President Donald Trump talks about a "Russia collusion hoax" he is "correct."

"This report completely exonerates President Trump and really shows the internal biases of the FBI as it pertains to the president when he was running for office," he said.

In his report released earlier this month, Durham said he found that the Department of Justice and the FBI lacked "any actual evidence of collusion" between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

The report also concluded that the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the collusion allegations was based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" and "relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents."

"What concerns me, and I think what concerns your viewers, and certainly the district that I represent, is the real two tiers of justice that we have in this country and that if you are of a certain type of political belief that you're treated one way, and if you are a Republican, a president, a presidential candidate, you're treated completely different," Fry said.

"And why do we have that in this country?" he continued. "Why is it this way? And how do you fix it?

"So that you take an institution like the FBI, which the American people are supposed to view as the pinnacle of ethics, how do we fix that so that we don't have 300-page reports that completely lay waste the processes of the FBI and the internal biases of some of these agents that were investigating the president?"

