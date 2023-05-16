Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Durham Proves Govt Weaponized Against Americans

Rep. Russell Fry believes John Durham's report proves the government is weaponized not just against former President Donald Trump but also against ordinary Americans.

Joining Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican said that the special counsel's findings prove Congress' greatest fears, even after the mainstream media scoffed at them.

"It's a continuation of what we see — which is the weaponization of the federal government not only against presidents, in this case, but against private citizens," Fry explained. "And when you bring this up on Capitol Hill, people say that we 'live in a fantasy.' That we're 'engaged in conspiracy theories.'

However, the American people "see through this," especially after the Department of Justice released its 300-page report on the reason for the investigation into Trump's alleged connections to Moscow.

"I think that's what's refreshing to me, is that not everything good emulates out of Washington, D.C.," Fry said of Americans' pushback to federal agencies after the report's findings. "The American people are paying attention right now."

His comments arrive one day after Durham released the report after a four-year investigation, determining that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had a shoddy basis to pursue its intense investigation of Trump.

Still, only one guilty plea and two acquittals were handed down throughout the course of the probe, The Associated Press noted.

The report found that the FBI "failed to uphold their fidelity to the law, that they had internal biases that accelerated pushing this narrative," Fry stated. "And that really failed, on many fronts, the American people."

