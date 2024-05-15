Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Biden's Israel Policy Frustrating Both Sides

Democrats, as well as Republicans, are becoming frustrated with President Joe Biden's threats to withhold weapons from Israel, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C. told Newsmax on Wednesday ahead of a vote on the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, a Republican bill denouncing Biden's actions.

"I think people are frustrated, and this is not just Republicans and certainly some Democrats who privately express that frustration," Fry told "Newsline," adding that even though the White House has agreed to release some of the weapons, "it's just a trickle."

Biden's policies on Israel, he added, are the "worst America-last policy that we've seen from this administration in quite some time, and that's actually saying something."

"We still have five American hostages that are in Israel right now that we know about, and this president is doing nothing to allow Israel to get our people back home," Fry said. "I'm looking forward to the vote today. I know that there's been a companion bill that's been introduced in the Senate, and so hopefully they can marshal the numbers there and get some bipartisan support for some sane foreign policy that we don't seem to have in the White House right now."

Meanwhile, Biden is "playing politics when we need sanity on the world stage," Fry said.

"Any daylight between Israel and the United States is something that is intimately observed by Iran and its proxies," he said. "All they have to do is wait [until] they see weak and feckless leadership from the White House. They just have to wait it out, and that's what they're doing."

Fry added he's concerned that Iran has been funded by billions of dollars over the course of several years to attack Israel.

"You've got [Palestinians who have] never agreed to treat Israel as an actual state," he said. "They don't want their own state. They want the removal of the Jewish state."

The protests on America's college campuses also are alarming, said Fry, as "students can't even go to class."

"They're canceling commencement services and professors who are Jewish are not allowed," Fry said. "They're deactivated from even coming to the campus."

The solution, he said, is resolve.

"We need stronger resolve domestically and on the international stage," Fry said.

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com